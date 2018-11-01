DL Hughley Show
Don Lemon Says The Biggest Threat To America Is White Men [VIDEO]

CNN has yet to comment on Don Lemon’s recent statement that has outraged a few, including Donald Trump. 

In a recent taping where he was discussing hate crime, Lemon suggested that white men are the biggest terrorist threat in America.

He shed light on the negative attention surrounding refugees in Central America and pointed out the recent home-grown attacks on Jewish people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and a shooting at a supermarket in Kentucky where two Black police officers were killed. 

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize that the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” he said.

Watch:

 

According to AP reports on BlackAmericaWeb.com, a CNN spokesperson said the network would not be making anymore comments about what was said.

 

