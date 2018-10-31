NEW YORK (AP) — CNN isn’t commenting about Don Lemon’s statement that white men represent the biggest terrorist threat in the country.
Lemon’s statement, on his show Monday, attracted criticism in conservative circles. He was talking about the negative attention given to a caravan of potential refugees in central America. Meanwhile, white men are the suspects in recent shootings of two blacks in Kentucky and at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Why is that? Would they let it slide if someone else made a racist statement like Don Lemon did? Give me a break, no wonder they have fewer viewers than Nick at Night. https://t.co/EDM4SNMcsu
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2018
Lemon said that, “we have to stop demonizing people and realize that the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.”
A CNN spokeswoman said Wednesday neither Lemon nor the network would speak more about it.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
4 thoughts on “CNN Has No Comment On Lemon’s Statement On White Men”
Lemon’s comment sheds light on a truth that the general American citizenry, i.e. white Americans simply cannot accept. Racial animosity in the U.S.A. is driven and perpetrated by white Americans. Racially hostile white men have a documented history of brutality and violence against Black Americans. This is not fake news or fake information. . Look at the numbers. They don’t lie. White Americans cannot admit or accept that THEY are the cause of the problem. That until the truth of the problem is acknowledged, solutions are not possible. Lemmon’s comment is a truth. Denying it won’t make it go away.
Definitely true for centuries. The record is there.
White men are savages and committing these last few heinous attacks. Prompted by their cult leader, 45.
He needs to be fired just like anyone else who makes irresponsible blanket, racist and inflammatory accusations or remarks about an entire group of people. If others get fired for making racially insensitive remarks, he should be dealt the same hand.