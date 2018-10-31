DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s GED Section: ‘They Are Clearly Racist’

Leave a comment

Donald Trump openly said that he’s a nationalist, which means white supremacist. He has decided to try and get rid of birthright citizenship and the 14th amendment. This would prevent children of immigrants from being legal citizens and prevent the decedents of slaves from being citizens. He and his followers are “clearly racist,” says DL. The “don’t care about being racist” he adds. They are working to make America as white as possible.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL's GED Section , Donald Trump , Racism

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close