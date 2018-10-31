DL’s GED Section: ‘They Are Clearly Racist’

Donald Trump openly said that he’s a nationalist, which means white supremacist. He has decided to try and get rid of birthright citizenship and the 14th amendment. This would prevent children of immigrants from being legal citizens and prevent the decedents of slaves from being citizens. He and his followers are “clearly racist,” says DL. The “don’t care about being racist” he adds. They are working to make America as white as possible.

