DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Is Self Centered

Donald Trump makes every moment about himself. He managed to make the 9/11 memorial all about himself and DL thinks it’s because he gets so excited “to see people that are happy to see him.” In the days leading up to Hurricane Florence Trump said that he did a great job in Puerto Rico after Maria and that the Democrats made up the high death toll of 3,000 specifically to make him look bad.

