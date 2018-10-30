Gloria Govan: D.A. Rejects Felony Child Endangerment Case

Matt Barnes was in court Monday to testify against his ex Gloria Govan in hopes of finalizing their custody drama.

As we previously reported, Barnes wants to take custody away from The Basketball Wives star, claiming she’s a danger to their children after her arrest last month for felony child endangerment.

Govan recently scored a legal victory in the negotiations after a judge shot down Barnes’ request, and now the L.A. County D.A. has rejected criminal charges against her and she will not be prosecuted.

As reported by The Blast, Gloria was arrested the Friday before Labor Day after Barnes claimed she put the lives of their twin boys at risk by allegedly blocking him and the kids from driving away from their school. Govan reportedly became erratic and was arrested for child endangerment after getting in a fight with her ex-hubby over custody.

According to TMZ, Matt was set to pick up their 9-year-old twins from school, per their custody agreement. However, when Govan arrived early and put the kids in her car, all hell broke loose.

She was arrested for child endangerment and violating a court order and later released on $100,000 bail.

via TMZ:

Sources connected with Gloria called BS on Matt’s claim he had custody of the kids that weekend. Gloria says she even asked her lawyer well in advance to notify Matt’s attorney Labor Day weekend was hers.

On the day in question … her rep told the D.A. Gloria went to the school to pick up the boys, but Matt was already there. She says the kids were in her car when Matt ordered the boys to get in his car … she believed in violation of the custody order. Gloria says she blocked his car, called 911 and “calmly” waited for cops.

Gloria denied she drove crazy to get at Matt’s car and ultimately the D.A. said there was insufficient evidence to move forward.

Matt subsequently got a restraining order, and Govan must stay 100 yards away from the kids. She’s only allowed to see her boys once a week with a monitor present.

Gloria and Matt were back in court Monday … a judge will determine whether to make the restraining order permanent or end it, The Blast report states.

