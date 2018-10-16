Gloria Govan Scores Victory In Court

A judge has shot down Matt Barnes’ request to get full custody of the twins he shares with ex Gloria Govan.

According to The Blast, attorneys for the former NBA star were in court Monday and claimed that Govan violated a restraining order that says she’s supposed to keep her 100 yards away from Matt or the kids, except when she has monitored visitations. Sources tell the celebrity news site that one of the violations — Barnes claims there were four — occurred last week when Gloria showed up for the kids’ football game.

via The Blast:

To support his claim, Barnes claims to have photos of Govan with the kids at the football game in violation of the order. He also claims that Govan texted and called the kids on Sunday about the upcoming hearing, also in violation of the order.

Barnes asked a judge to rule that Govan not be allowed to see the children until a hearing about the restraining order takes place.

Attorneys for both sides appeared in court to battle it out and a judge sided with Govan, citing a lack of evidence.

The two sides will be in court again next month.

