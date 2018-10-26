Matt Barnes Expecting Baby With Beverly Johnson’s Daughter, Anansa Sims

Matt Barnes seems to be moving past the ongoing drama with his ex Gloria Govan, and he’s now focused on his girlfriend, Anansa Sims, who is 32 weeks pregnant.

via BET.com:

This past summer, Barnes and Anansa Sims reconnected and began dating years after the two met at UCLA. Over the weekend, the pair hosted a UCLA basketball themed baby shower and revealed they’re expecting a boy.

Beverly Johnson says she’s “proud’ of her daughter and shared pictures of the celebration on her Instagram page.

“The miracles of life! I’m so proud of the Woman and Mother my daughter has become. I feel blessed that an intelligent and solid Man has come into Anansa’s life. May God keep his arms around the three of them and all those they Love ♥️,” wrote the iconic supermodel.

Check out the post below.

Barnes will welcome his third child in December when Sims is expected to give birth. The couple will have 5 children together.

According to a source: “They are both happy and their families and friends are super supportive. She’s just really sweet and brings out the best in him. It’s a good pairing.”

“I’m very very happy for this man he deserves real happiness congratulations Matt,” commented one Instagram user.

What do you think of the news?

