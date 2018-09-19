Huggy Lowdown: Matt Barnes Smoked How Much Weed?!

Matt Barnes admitted to being high during every NBA game that he played! Barnes was on a podcast and he admitted that he smoked weed before every game he ever played. Huggy says he was probably high when he beat Derek Fisher‘s behind for being at his ex’s house while he was still paying the mortgage.
