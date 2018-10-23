Inside Her Story: Know Your Girls Campaign Focuses On Breast Cancer In Black Women

Breast cancer is the most common type of breast cancer among Black women, and often times we don’t survive it.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Lori Wilson, a breast cancer surgeon and survivor.

Wilson was diagnosed with stage three breast caner in 2013, right after she stopped breastfeeding her son. She initially grew concerned when she noticed one of her breasts didn’t get smaller.

After going through cancer treatment herself, she became more “empathetic” toward her patients. She said “it really opened my mind to all of the challenges that women face when they go thorough breast cancer.”

Dr. Wilson is a supporter of the Know Your Girls Campaign because she says, “it is a reflection of who we are. Know Your Girls is a Susan G. Komen campaign that focuses on Black women. According to the website, “the first step to closing this health disparity is to help Black women take charge of their breast health by knowing their risk, knowing their bodies, getting screened and talking with their doctors.”

Learn more at Knowyourgirls.org.

