We are 13 days away from midterm elections and Reverend Al Sharpton says it’s “time for the rubber to hit the road!” We can fuss at the TV, and be annoyed with politics, but if you don’t vote, noting will change. It seems like some of us have forgotten that we just “elected and reelected a Black president.” If we can do that, we can elect Black governors and representatives on November 6.

