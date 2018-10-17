Reverend Al. Sharpton: The State Of Black America

The midterm elections are coming up on November 6, that’s in 22 days. Reverend Al. Sharpton urges everyone to check their registration and get to the polls to vote! There is “so much at stake,” Sharpton says, “we have to vote just to maintain the things that we’ve already achieved.” Especially now that Republicans have the Supreme Court stacked.

Even though there have been reports that Democrats, and Black candidates, don’t have a shot at wining nothing is impossible. He reminds us that we elected a Black president not once, but twice, just a few years ago. We need to show up to the polls in this election like we did when we were voting for Obama.

Vote on November 6!

