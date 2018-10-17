Reverend Al. Sharpton: The State Of Black America

| 10.17.18
The midterm elections are coming up on November 6, that’s in 22 days. Reverend Al. Sharpton urges everyone to check their registration and get to the polls to vote! There is “so much at stake,” Sharpton says, “we have to vote just to maintain the things that we’ve already achieved.” Especially now that Republicans have the Supreme Court stacked.

Even though there have been reports that Democrats, and Black candidates, don’t have a shot at wining nothing is impossible. He reminds us that we elected a Black president not once, but twice, just a few years ago. We need to show up to the polls in this election like we did when we were voting for Obama.

Vote on November 6!

2 thoughts on “Reverend Al. Sharpton: The State Of Black America

  1. D on said:

    The country is over flowing with hatred and evil. Especially from that shit occupying the WH. It’s sickrning to see his fake wife standing their beside him like she want his fat azz.

    Reply
  2. L on said:

    The State of Black Amerykah is NOT GOOD.
    Thanks to the CLOWN-IN-CHIEF and the THUGLICANS-WE ARE ALL AT RISK.

    With the deportation/encampment of Black/Brown folks—the ORANGE MAN IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS.

    With the GOP suddenly PURGING VOTERS from the rolls in order to SUPPRESS the votes in the upcoming midterm elections, etc., things across this country ARE NOT GOOD>

    With simple ass white folks dialing 911 on US FOR SIMPLY LIVING—HELL NO THINGS IN AMERYKAH ARE NOT GOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

