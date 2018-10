Kym Whitley is headed home to Cleveland where she’ll be having a book signing and walking people to the polls to vote. The Delusion Of Cinderella is climbing the charts and she needs your help to become the author of a number one seller! After you grab your copy and have it signed, walk to the polls with Kym to cast your vote!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: