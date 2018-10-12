Kym Whitley And David Arnold’s ‘He Said She Said’ Is Hilarious!

If You Missed It
| 10.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you ever seen two people who get along perfectly? Well, Kym Whitley and David Arnold are not those people! And you’ll see them hilariously throw shade back and forth during their stand up show, He Said She Said! 

They dropped by the Tom Joyner Morning Show Studio and there were nonstop jokes! Whitley refuses to “let Arnold win,” this rivalry will have you laughing until you cry! It only takes “one thing” and they’re “off running,” says Arnold. If you’ve ever seen the show, go see it again, it’s different every time! Purchase tickets here.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

comedy , David Arnold , Kym Whitley , standup

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Just Added
T.I. Rips Into Kanye West Over His Meeting With Trump [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s latest meeting with Donald Trump has left a ton of people unsettled, including his peers like T.I. who has recorded music with the rapper. 
Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are Homeless At Some Point, Study Says

Alarming figures.
Angie Stone And Q From 112 Can’t Wait For You To See Their Play!
Roberta Flack Ready To Sing Again
Raven-Symoné: ‘I Didn’t Say I Wasn’t Black.’ [Video]
Beyonce, Jay Z Appear At City Of Hope Cancer Charity Event
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb Host Jumps Out Window

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
Little Known Black History Facts: Raye Montague
Hurricane Michael Wallops Florida Panhandle
Black Neighborhoods Don’t Match Up To Trump Boasts
Mya Talks 20 Years In The Music Business And What She’s Learned Along The Way
Wakanda Forever: Ryan Coogler Signs Deal To Write, Direct ‘Black Panther 2’
Close