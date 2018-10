Gladys Knight is coming to Cleveland on Saturday 10, November and tickets are on sales now. WZAK always has the hook up so make sure you tune in for contest giveaways. Or CLICK HERE to get your tickets now before they sell out!

Gladys Knight

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock Live, Northfield, OH, US

Gladys Knight Is Coming To Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

