Nene Leakes’ Son’s Alleged Baby Mama Demands Child Support

The alleged baby mama of NeNe Leakes’ oldest son Bryson Bryant, claims he hasn’t been paying child support and accuses him being a deadbeat, RadarOnline.com reports.

The gossip site spoke exclusively to Symone Davis, who says she has a 1-year-old son with Bryant.

“He’s been dodging me left and right every time I’ve tried to have him served with papers to pay child support for our son,” Davis, 27, alleged to Radar. “It’s just pathetic. He doesn’t have a stable home and jumps from place to place since NeNe kicked him out, and it’s costing me time and money trying to have him served.”

Radar has confirmed with the Division of Child Support Services in Canton, Georgia, that Davis filed documents on May 5 requesting that Bryant, 29, pay child support for their son Blaze Kai Davis.

She expects it’s going to be a tough battle with Bryant over child support because Davis claims he’s a heavy drug user.

“He’s on cocaine and that’s where all his money goes,” she alleged. “He gets a job for two weeks, and when he gets his check it all goes to the dope man. Then he gets another job and does the same thing. This is his cycle and it’s sad because I want him in our son’s life.”

Last year, Radar revealed shocking photos of Bryant surrounded by drug paraphernalia while partying with friends.

Not to mention he’s often in legal trouble.

As Radar reported, in 2013, he spent three months in prison for violating probation on a DUI case and for testing positive for cocaine and failing to pay thousands in fines.

In 2015, Bryant was arrested at a Georgia McDonald’s for charges related to the forgery of Taco Bell checks. He was not charged for that crime, the report states.

