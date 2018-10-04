Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > Russ Parr Show Trending

Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting His 2-year-Old Son Drive

Leave a comment
BET's New Series' 'The Game' And 'Let's Stay Together' Red Carpet Premiere Event

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Actor Pooch Hall, best known for his role on The Game, was arrested this week (October 3) for driving under the influence and child endangerment after letting his 2-year-old son drive because he was too drunk to steer, according to TMZ.

Reports say Hall was driving in Burbank, Calif. yesterday evening when witnesses called 911. Imagine that. 

The car veered off and smashed into a parked car. No one was injured, but the Hall’s toddler was seen crying. There was a car seat in the back seat but it wasn’t installed – considering the kid was “driving,” that makes sense. 

Hall, who reeked of alcohol, was unable to walk straight when police arrived. His blood alcohol level was said to be .25, which is more than three times the legal limit. 

The 2-year-old left with his mother and the actor was taken to jail on $100,000 bail. 

 

Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting His 2-year-Old Son Drive was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close