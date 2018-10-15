Will Sarah Huckabee Sanders Get Into Trouble Because Of Kanye West Photo?

As we all know, last week Kanye West embarrassed himself as he tap danced for President Trump at the White House. He also snapped a few photos with Trump’s anti-Black administration, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Well, that photo got Sanders in a heap of trouble.

Watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a complaint, which read in part, “Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (‘CREW’) respectfully requests that the Office of Special Counsel (“OSC”) investigate whether Assistant to the President and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders violated the Hatch Act by using her official social media account to tweet a picture of herself standing in the Oval Office with a visiting celebrity who was wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

This action was directed toward the success or failure of Donald J. Trump, a candidate in a partisan race. By tweeting this post on a Twitter account referring to her official position and that she uses for official business, Ms. Sanders likely engaged in political activity prohibited by law. ”

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from using their offices, work resources and social media accounts for political purposes.

CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement, “This administration does not seem to care about what the law says when it comes to ethics issues like using official positions for politics. How many investigations and findings of violations are needed until this administration takes action to stop the misuse of government resources for political activity?”

The penalty for the complaint is a fine for as much as $1,000 and disciplinary actions like suspension or termination.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE