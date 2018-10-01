Drake Dedicates Concert To Slain Teen, Brings Out Travis Scott At Houston Shows

Two shows in, Drake has once again made Houston his adoptive home.

As the Aubrey And The Three Migos tour rolled through the H, Drake took things up a notch. He brought out Travis Scott during night two for a rousing performance of “Sicko Mode” that had the entire Toyota Center going up.

On night one, the Scorpion rapper made it clear that he wanted to bring love to the Toyota Center during his visit.

“So look, tonight, I just want to start the show a little different,” he said. “It’s a young girl by the name of Sabrina Herrera, and she was supposed to be at the show tonight. She had saved her money, she had gotten tickets, she had bought an outfit,” he continued.

“And unfortunately, about four weeks ago, she was killed.”

Herrera was a Missouri City teenager who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as images of Herrera appeared on the Jumbotron near the ceiling of the Toyota Center.

Drake has one more show left, Tuesday night.

