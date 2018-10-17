Kehlani Says Pregnancy Was Planned, Reveals Bisexual Father Of Her Unborn Baby

Days after Kehlani announced that she’s expecting her first child, the bisexual singer has revealed the identity of her baby daddy.
The 23-year-old singer confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram on Oct. 12, writing:
“I’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments… this was the HARDEST to hide,” she wrote alongside a series of shots in which she’s showing off her growing baby bump.
“If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since I was very young. When asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus,” the Grammy-nominated songstress continued.
“I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (I’ll tell that story when it’s time),” she wrote, without revealing the identify of her child’s father.
But on Monday, she decided to give the fans what they were asking for — the identity of her sperm donor. The father is a member of her band, guitarist Javie Young-White, who is also bisexual.
“I started dating women before I ever dated men,” she said during an episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio. “Then I was lucky to find a partner who was a bisexual male. And he really understands my queerness and my fluidity, and I really understand his.”
Young-White is the brother of Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie Young-White, who also identifies as gay, and was reportedly chosen as one of Rolling Stone‘s 25 Under 25: Meet the Young Musicians, Actors, Activists Changing the World.
Kehlani told Nicki the pregnancy was planned during a break from touring.
“It was planned so we had a short timeframe of having to actually have sex every day. And we were excited that it didn’t start feeling like a chore,” she said.
