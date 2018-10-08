CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Being Sued By Former Stylist For Allegedly Not Returning Clothes

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Versace - Arrivals and Front Row

Nicki Minaj is making headlines again and this time she might be heading to court. According to The Jasmine Brand, Nicki’s former stylist, Maher Jridi is claiming the rapper allegedly didn’t return certain garments she wore. Jridi mentioned in a statement that he paid a lot of money for rented clothing for different events from an unnamed wardrobe company.

The clothing company is now suing Jridi for nearly $74,000 and he has decided to sue Nicki. Jridi and Nicki have been close for quite sometime and he even worked with her for the H&M promo. The stylist doesn’t understand why Nicki wore the outfits, but didn’t return them and if they have their day in court she will have to speak on the situation.

Weeks ago Nicki also made headlines after a brief fight with rapper, Cardi B. The fight was allegedly over statements Nicki made about Cardi B as a mother. We will keep you posted on what happens between Nicki and her former stylist.

