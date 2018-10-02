Gloria Govan’s Brother Accuses Oakland PD of Racial Discrimination

The nightclub formerly owned by Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan is in the middle of a third lawsuit. Her brother is accusing the Oakland Police of racially discriminating against his family’s business and closing the club for no reason.

Lonnie Govan is suing the City of Oakland and the former Chief of the Oakland Police Department, Sean Whent, reports The Blast.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Govan alleges his family’s company, E One Entertainment, opened the club in 2012 and obtained a cabaret and liquor license. He claims with the help of his parents, Michael and Gloria, they operated the business successfully for several years.

The Blast reports that the suit claims, “From the beginning, however, certain Oakland Police Department officers would visit the Business for the purported purpose of checking in on the operations.”

Between 2013-2015, he claims police showed up to the club often. He recalled on a few occasions, “officers indicated that they believed that the Govans were selling drugs on the premises. That was not true.”

The suit claims the police department retaliated against them for complaining about the alleged discrimination and they are seeking unspecified damages.

The club, E One, is the club Gloria’s ex, Matt Barnes, alleged she used funds she stole from his accounts to sign the lease for and to buy her parents a home. She denies the claims and is counter-suing him for defamation.

According to The Blast, Gloria is currently facing a lawsuit in which a man claims he was permanently disabled after falling down stairs in the club.

