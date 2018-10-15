As we approach election day, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams is fighting voter suppression, and starting a 21 day tour.
Abrams tells Roland Martin that she is, “deeply concerned” about the voter suppression going on in the state of Georgia.
Brian Kemp, Georgia Secretary of State, is accused of trying to prevent 53,000 people from voting.
Abrams believes, “Brian Kemp is terrified of the outcome of this election.” Kemp, “has a tendency to use voter suppression” to give himself or his party an edge.
Kemp has used racist language calling those who oppose him, “outside agitators.” But Abrams says he is sued, and opposed by “Georgians,” not “outsiders.”
Visit StaceyAbrams.com/vote to check your status, and polling stations.
One thought on “Roland Martin: Stacey Abrams Is ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Voter Suppression”
We should ALL be concerned about the THUGLICAN’s tactics to SUPPRESS OUR VOTES!!!!!!
The GOP has tried gerrymandering (re-districting of certain DEMOCRATIC voting areas),
purging voters from the voting records,that bogus Photo ID mess., etc.
INCOMPETENT ASSHOLES ALWAYS CHEAT!!!!!!!!!!