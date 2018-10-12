Huggy Lowdown: ‘Kanye West Wing’

If you’ve been paying attention to the news, internet, or people’s conversations this week, this shouldn’t surprise you. Huggy announced “Kanye West Wing,” as the Bama of The Week! Yesterday at the White House, “raisin in the sunken place” met and had lunch with “racist pumpkin face.” Ye not only had the nerve to visit Trump, but he actually said his MAGA hat makes him feel like “superman.” This brother has officially lost it!

