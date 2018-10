Black Trump supporters Ben Carson, Stacy Dash and Candace Owens are leading the Young Black Leadership Summit in D.C. But why? We have to set Black children up for success, by leading them in the right direction. Those three claim to want to be leaders for young black children but, they follow a “cult leader!” A leader who is a racist bigot! Huggy says on November 6 we need to vote, and get these “republicans out!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: