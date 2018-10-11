Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: ‘Connecting The Dots’

Russ has a theory about what happened to the missing Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. He’s been doing some research and connecting some interesting dots. Khashoggi walked into a Saudi Arabian government building and was never seen alive again. Russ believes that the U.S might have had something to do with his apparent murder. Jared Kushner, Trump’s “slum lord” son in maw, is best friends with the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince. Trump has vocalized his dislike for journalists a number or times. Russ doesn’t think this was a coincidence.

