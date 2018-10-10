Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Nikki Haley Is Getting Out

Leave a comment

Everyone is talking about how the U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, is quitting. Some believe it’s because she wants to run for president in 2024, but Russ has his own theory. He thinks that she’s leaving because she’s “very savvy,” and doesn’t want her name and legacy attached to the Trump administration.

