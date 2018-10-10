Everyone is talking about how the U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, is quitting. Some believe it’s because she wants to run for president in 2024, but Russ has his own theory. He thinks that she’s leaving because she’s “very savvy,” and doesn’t want her name and legacy attached to the Trump administration.
One thought on “#RussRant: Nikki Haley Is Getting Out”
Nikki Haley = POCAHONTAS has never been thoroughly accepted in America since Pocahontas & Captain John Smith.