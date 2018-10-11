CLOSE
Man Carjacked, Killed At D.C Gas Station [Video]

Curtis Barnum, 53, was killed Tuesday night at a D.C gas station. Surveillance video shows that Barnum parked near the door, under a light, and went inside to purchase a snack. When he returned to his truck, he was stabbed multiple times and carjacked.

According to NBC 4, Barnum was a partially disabled home improvement contractor who was known for helping neighbors when they needed it.

“If you needed a ride, he would give it to you,” his sister Wendii Burstion told NBC 4. “If he had five, he would give you two-fifty. That was Curtis. Whatever else was going on, my brother had a great heart.”

According to D.C police Antione Little, 42, is suspected of killing Barnum. Little was arrested Wednesday morning after he returned to the scene and charged with murder.

