CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

Flight Delayed After Woman Brings Squirrel On Plane

Leave a comment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police had to remove a woman who brought an “emotional support squirrel” on a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Orlando, Florida, to Cleveland.

Frontier says the passenger had noted in her reservation that she was bringing an emotional support animal with her on Flight 1612 Tuesday night. But she did not indicate it was a squirrel.

The airline says rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed. The airline says police were called when the passenger refused to leave the plane.

Police requested the other passengers disembark while officers dealt with the woman, who was eventually escorted into the main terminals.

The flight left for Cleveland about two hours later.

Celebrities From Florida
21 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

animals , Flight , Florida , Weird News

One thought on “Flight Delayed After Woman Brings Squirrel On Plane

  1. L on said:

    WTF????
    There is something seriously WRONG with some folks these days!!!!!!
    Whatever this chick has been smoking-I DON’T want any—LOL

    An “emotional support squirrel.???????????????????????????????????????????

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close