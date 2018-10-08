Amber Rose Rants About Not Receiving Enough Credit For Being A ‘Slut’

Amber Rose would really appreciate it if folks would give her more credit for being a proud “slut”… namely her ex-boyfriend, Kanye West.

The former stripper-turned beard-turned advocate for sluts is sick and tired of all the companies and artists who have been influenced by her annual SlutWalk (held yesterday in Los Angeles), but refuse to credit her, per pagesix.com.

“I am extremely frustrated. Every single year I put my blood, sweat and tears into my slutwalk,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I did not create the SlutWalk movement. I did, however, bring it to the forefront for this generation.

“People remind me of this daily, through their deliberate attacks and evil comments. It becomes extremely frustrating when brands are ‘inspired’ by the movement and curate my actual life story and use it as a marketing tool. The Amber Rose SlutWalk and SlutWalks all around the globe, do not receive the attention or support they deserve.”

Rose then turned her ire toward West, making a clear reference to his and Lil Pump’s new song, “I Love It.”

“Two men made a song that said ‘you’re such a f–king hoe I love it’ but if I refer to myself as a hoe, take back any derogatory label and turn it into a positive or be confident in my sexuality in any way muf–kas need 30 showers and I’m literally the evilest person on earth yet everyone wants to take my f–king swag but look down on me?” she wrote. “S–ts annoying af But I’ll continue to be A trendsetter and help women.”

Rose and West dated from 2008 to 2010 The “30 showers” comment references an interview the rapper gave in 2015, in which he said, “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose — I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

