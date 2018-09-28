Folks Are Unhappy With Amber Rose For Wishing Death On Bill Cosby

Comedian Jessica Moore, better known as Jess Hilarious, is not a fan of Amber Rose and thinks she “sounds stupid” regarding her comments on Bill Cosby.
Rose went to Instagram and shared her opinion on the 10-year prison sentence handed to Cosby after his sexual assault conviction.
“Mannn f**k the fact that he’s old and f**k the fact that he was on TV. He is a sexual predator! (I hope they get their day as well) So y’all are going to sit here and tell me that all of these women are lying? FOH!!!” Rose wrote alongside his mugshot.
View this post on Instagram
Mannn fuck the fact that he’s old and fuck the fact that he was on TV 😒 He is a sexual predator! ( I hope they get their day as well) So y’all are going to sit here and tell me that all of these women are lying? 🙄 FOH!!! If Bill Cosby raped and drugged any of you Women/ Men that I’ve been seeing on the Internet standing up for this RAPIST or your mamas you would be scared to say something too Because you would assume that no one would believe you. Shit, I would actually be scared to say something because his entire life he has been put in such a positive light. That’s why he got away with it for so long! We should be praising these women for showing us exactly who he is. Justice is finally served! Shame the rapist not the Survivors. Byeeee 💀
Now, Jess Hilarious has responded to Amber’s not nice comments with some choice thoughts of her own. Like Amber, she’s not holding back and says the SlutWalk champion an “idiot” for wishing death on the man who was known for years as “America’s Dad.”
“Amber Rose, b***h, what type of f***ing f***ed up individual are you? You wish death on a ni**a? Like, alright that’s why he getting jail time, you know, so he can pay for what the f**k he did,” she says in the video below. “You’re a f***ing idiot for that. I understand you standing up for women like you always want to do but this so-called moment that you trying to have, b***h you f***ed it all when you wished death on that man after he do ten years. You sound stupid.”
