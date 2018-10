No matter where you’re from you have one food that always reminds you of home! For Dominique, who is from D.C. it’s mumbo sauce! Tom’s in D.C. because he’s being honored by the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters and he offered to send her some. But, she’ll be home next week to get her own!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: