Homeless DC Student With College Offer Has Been Cleared To Play Football

Jamal Speaks, 18, is a senior at Ballou-STAY Opportunity Academy. He fell on hard times after his father passed away, and he and his mother no longer communicate. He currently stays at a friends’ house but is trying to get into college via a football scholarship. However, his dreams were threatened when Principal Willie Jackson refused to let him play the Ballou High School football team’s game against Anacostia.

According to WJLA, The matter has been resolved. Jamal Speaks will be allowed to play with the team after all.

We are proud of this young man!

To sow into his success go here: https://www.gofundme.com/i-am-jamal-speaks

