Katt Williams To Kevin Hart: ‘I’ll Knock Your Mouth Sideways’

Picking up where Kevin Hart left off when he slammed Katt Williams while defending Tiffany Haddish against the comedian’s criticism, Williams has responded to Kevin’s recent Breakfast Club interview and warned him that things could get physical the next time they see each other.

While defending Tiffany the week prior, Hart accused Katt of choosing drugs over his career.

“My frustration with Katt Williams comes from, you keep pointing at Hollywood. ‘Hollywood this, the White man this and this,’ when are you going to take responsibility for your actions? You had the shot! You were the guy! You were set up to be the star. YOU didn’t show up to work. YOU f*cked off promo shoots. YOU f*cked off your promo trips that they set up for you. You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studios stopped f*cking with you.”

Katt didn’t respond to Hart’s claims regarding drug use, but after calling the “Night School” star a “f*ck a*s ni**a,” on Instagram Live, Williams said Kevin pays Los Angeles gang members for protection. But as noted by ebony.com, Katt is still ready to face off with him.

“I was just in the gym and I’m headed to Mayweather’s. I’mma knock your motherf*cking mouth sideways, f*ckboy. I ain’t Stephen A. Smith, I’m really out in these motherf*cking streets, my ni**a.”

Smith and Hart recently engaged in a debate over Philadelphia sports teams on ESPN’s First Take…. see clip below.

Williams then took shots at Hart’s web series, Cold As Balls.

“Ain’t nobody concerned you keep going in cold, cold freezing water with other ni**as in they draws,” he said.

Check out the video clip below.

