Floyd Mayweather And Manny Pacquiao Announce Rematch

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have announced a surprising rematch on their social media accounts.

Mayweather, who defeated Pacquiao on May 2, 2015, posted on Instagram Saturday, saying, “I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year… another 9 figure pay day on the way.”

Their previous bout, dubbed “Fight of the Century,” attracted 4.6 million pay-per-view buys in the U.S. Mayweather earned $220 million, according to ESPN, while Pacquiao reportedly banked $142 million, per businessinsider.com.

Saturday’s Instagram posting included a video of Mayweather and Pacquiao talking to each other at a music festival in Tokyo – but it’s difficult to hear what they’re saying.

In another angle, Pacquiao tells Mayweather, “I have the belt,” to which Mayweather responds, “I’m going to take it from you like I did before.”

Pacquiao also mentioned the fight on Twitter via a video with the caption: “50-1,” — a reference to what he believes Mayweather’s record will turn to after they face off later this year (currently he has 50 wins and zero defeats).

The match will reportedly go down December 8th.

Are you ready?

