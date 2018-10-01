Tiffany Haddish Says She Can’t Help Solve Hollywood’s Diversity Problem

Black Twitter has called on the GUARDS to chop off Tiffany Haddish’s head after her most recent comments about Hollywood’s diversity crisis.

Following her Emmy win for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, a People magazine reporter asked the actress to share her thoughts on how Hollywood can tackle its problem of diversity.

The “Girls Trip” star pretty much said that it’s not her responsibility to facilitate more inclusivity in Hollywood.

“Girl, no, I don’t know how to do that, and I didn’t go to college for that. I didn’t go to college at all, nor do I know how to solve problems like that,” she said. “If you was asking me how to structure a joke, I could help you with that part. But, what you talking about now — I don’t know. I don’t know. All I know is how to do my job. That’s somebody else’s job. I don’t know that. Can’t answer that for you. But I won!”

Twitter user Travon Free‏ @Travon noted: “Who the reporter should have been asking how to fix TV’s diversity problem is all the white winners who walked up to that same mic and didn’t have to spend their celebration time trying to solve a problem that Tiffany Haddish can’t fix.”

Adding: “Issa, Donald, Lena and Tiffany can’t fix TV’s diversity problem. The almost all white studio and network heads who have the power to green light shows can fix that problem. The programming execs who take ten white shows and one “diverse” show to their bosses can fix it.”

Free‏ continued: “The question the reporters should be asking the mostly white winners she mentioned is “in 2018 why haven’t we fixed this problem yet? Why aren’t you using your clout and privilege to fix it?”

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

