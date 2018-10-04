DL’s Top 10 Ways To Help Prevent Breast Cancer

It’s breast cancer awareness month and DL has 10 things that could help prevent breast cancer. Of course it’s important to eat well. You should minimize the amount of sugar, fats, and carbs that you consume. Avoiding alcohol is also a great way to help prevent breast cancer. And one of the biggest ways to stay healthy is to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy body weight.

