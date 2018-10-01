Serena Williams Sings, Goes Topless For Breast Cancer Video

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless and sings I Touch Myself in a video to promote breast cancer awareness month.
With her hands covering her breasts, Williams writes in the Instagram post that the video took her out of her “comfort zone.” But she said she wanted to do it because early detection saves so many lives.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which is dedicated to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett. The 53-year-old Australian died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2013.
Williams said Amphlett “gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first.”
