Wendy Williams On Her Marriage To Kevin Hunter: ‘No Relationship Is Perfect’ [Video]

Media Queen Wendy Williams is infamous for spilling the tea on your favorite celebrities but one topic that is often off the table is the status of her marriage to husband Kevin Hunter.

Hunter’s rumored infidelities remain a hot topic across social media, but the talk show host recently made time to set the record straight about her relationship.

During a recent appearance on DeDe in the Morning, host DeDe McGuire asked Williams if things were OK in her union, and the talk show host quickly pointed out that Hunter was waiting for her outside the door of the recording studio.

“No relationship is perfect, but I can tell you this: I’m glad the boy is gone,” Williams says of her marriage now that her son is at college, Atlanta Black Star reported.

“Because it’s got to be hard to be the son of DeDe McGuire or whomever in the media. So I want him to develop his own identity.”

Despite a Daily Mail report that he has been cheating on her for a decade, Williams has maintained her unwavering support of “my guy.”

The former radio host has even spoken out about her husband’s infidelity before.

“If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying,” she told Vlad TV in 2013. “I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.”

