Trey Songz Denies Calling Police Officer ‘Cracker’ During Alleged Assault

Trey Songz is denying he shouted racial expletives at a Detroit police officer and demanding a lawsuit against him for assault be thrown out of court.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Songz denies assaulting Sgt. Robert Avery during his 2016 arrest. He claims the allegations about him hurling racial expletives at Avery, including calling him a “cracker” and a “honkey,” are not true.

Sgt. Avery, who claims the singer assaulted him at one of his concerts, filed a lawsuit. Songz was performing at the Joe Louis Arena in December 2016, while Avery was working crowd control.

The venue cut the show short due to Songz running long and turned on the stage lighting. This caused the singer to allegedly go into a rage and he began hurling stage equipment around and allegedly hit a man in the crowd with a mic stand.

Avery attempted to arrest the singer for the assault, but Trey Songz allegedly fought back and punched the officer in the face.

The officer alleged that Songz was intoxicated and “shouted numerous expletives to the officers, including racially derogatory expletives, such as: ‘F**k you, cracker white motherf**ker,’ ‘Don’t touch me, you white motherf**ker,’ ‘F**k you all honkeys,’ and ‘F**k the police.”

The officer claimed he suffered injuries after he fell and hit his head during the incident.

Songz denies the allegations and wants the case dropped.

The case is ongoing.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE