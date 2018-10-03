DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: Different Americas

The Brett Kavanaugh hearings are a “stark reminder” of the different Americas that Blacks and whites live in. People love to say that Kavanaugh should be given a pass because he was “so young” and just a kid. But, he’s older than Trayvon Martin was when he was murdered. And the massive issue is that when Trayvon was killed the same people sticking up for an alleged racist didn’t see a problem with it. What they’re saying is that Kavanaugh was too young to know rape isn’t ok but Trayvon was old enough to die.

One thought on “DL’s GED Section: Different Americas

  1. African American Woman on said:

    I get DL’s point; don’t necessarily agree if he was comparing two similar situations. Apples and oranges do not make for a coherent argument.

