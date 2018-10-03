Rev Al Sharpton Wants ‘Kavanaugh Out And Kaepernick In’ For His Birthday

| 10.03.18
The FBI is investigating the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. While that seems like great news, there are some odd regulations surrounding the investigation.

The FBI is not allowed to interview Dr. Ford or any of his accusers. They also aren’t going to be interviewing Mark Judge, who is Kavanaugh’s right had man. Rev. Al says this investigation is an “insult to our intelligence.” Not only are they not interviewing the important people, but they also may not even release the results.

As he celebrates turning 64 today, he says that his birthday wish is to have “Kavanaugh out and Kaepernick in!”

