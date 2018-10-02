Inside Her Story: Disease Reversal Is Real

Many people look at a cancer diagnoses as a death sentence; but that’s not always the case. Donna Green Goodman is living proof of the power of a plant based diet.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Goodman, who beat cancer without ever going through chemo. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 1996 was given two or three years to live. But Goodman says that she was determined to live.

She decided to do some research and found that plant based foods are the only foods that contained a vital chemical that can “turn on good things and turn off bad foods,” she explained. After coming to that realization she was confident that a plant-based diet was her best bet for survival. She discussed her plan with her doctors and says they “were not impressed at all.”

But, she stuck to her plan and is now cancer free.

She and her husband own a clinic in Alabama that teaches people the benefits of a plant-based diet. She uses her story as proof that you can reverse diseases.

Visit Lifestyletherapeutix.com for more information.

