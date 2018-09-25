Inside Her Story: Nona Hendryx Says Girls ‘Will Not Be Hidden Figures’ In STEM

You know the hit song Lady Marmalade from the group Labelle. One of the groups members, Nona Hendryx has stayed busy since then by mentoring and teaching young girls about careers in science, technology and math.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Ms. Hendryx about her program called SisteSMATR. Hendryx noticed that she was usually the “only woman in the room” when she was doing things involving technology.

She started the program so that “we can have these young women in the future that are not hidden figures,” we see them every day. SisterSMATR is a 10 week program, the girls meet for 2 hours a day after school and follow their main area of interest; light, sound, or robotics. Over the course of the program they create something that they present at the end.

Visit www.SisterSMATR.org for more information. Online you can donate, follow what they’re doing, or volunteer to speak to the girls if you’re in New York.

