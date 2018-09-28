Inside Her Story: History Is Repeating Itself

History has been said to repeat itself, and some say that we’re seeing this right now with the Brett Kavanaugh situation. In 1991 Clarence Thomas was accused of sexually assaulting Anita Hill.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Barbara Ransby, one of the women who created the Black Women In Defense Of Ourselves Ad in defense of Anita Hill in 1991. The ad featured the names of 1600 Black women who believed Hill.

The ad was published in the New York Times and cost $50,000. Ransby recalled that they raised the money basically “by the penny,” most people donated between $5 and $20; the largest check that they received was $250.

Ransby says that while the cases are different, “there are striking similarities.” Especially in the way that the hearings were handled. All of these years later women still have a hard time being believed and there are still people who discredit women who take a while to tell their stories.

While she admits that “every allegation is not true,” it is extremely rare that a woman would put herself through this embarrassment and trauma for a complete lie.

