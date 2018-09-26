CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

University Of Minnesota Awarding Honorary Degree To Prince

Leave a comment
Prince

( Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archives)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota will award the late rock star Prince an honorary degree to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis.

University President Eric Kaler and Regent Darrin Rosha will present the school’s highest honor, the Doctorate of Humane Letters, to Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, in a ceremony on campus Wednesday evening. The university had been preparing to present it to Prince himself before he died of an accidental painkiller overdose in 2016.

Students from the university’s School of Music will be joined by guest artists Kirk Johnson, Jellybean Johnson, St. Paul Peterson, Cameron Kinghorn and a surprise guest in paying tribute to Prince by performing music associated with his career.

While the event is free, it’s already booked to capacity.

Famous Folks with Honorary Degrees
27 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Honorary Degree , Prince

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close