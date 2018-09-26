Taraji P. Henson Talks Mental Health And How She Found Love

Henson says that she and her son were both traumatized after the deaths of Henson’s father and then her son’s father. She realized during that time that both she and other African-Americans needed more access to mental health, especially in locating therapist that had cultural sensitivity.
Here’s what she had to say on The View.
Did you catch the Empire Season Five debut?
