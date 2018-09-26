Entertainment
Taraji P. Henson Talks Mental Health And How She Found Love

Taraji P. Henson is returning to the 5th season of Empire, of course, and she’s getting married to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden. But she’s also got a new foundation that aims to help African-Americans with mental health. Henson, who has been making the press rounds for Empire, stopped into The View to talk about her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named in honor of her late father.

Henson says that she and her son were both traumatized after the deaths of Henson’s father and then her son’s father. She realized during that time that both she and other African-Americans needed more access to mental health, especially in locating therapist that had cultural sensitivity.

Here’s what she had to say on The View.

Did you catch the Empire Season Five debut?

 

