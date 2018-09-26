Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Not Sorry

When Bill Cosby was sentenced, Russ did not feel badly for him. “Bill Cosby ruined lives and careers” with his actions and “he deserves to go to jail” Russ says. Yes, black people are punished more severely and yes black people are convicted more often but take that away and “think about the women who have to carry the burden” of that trauma for the rest of their lives.

#RussRant , Bill Cosby

Close