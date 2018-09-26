Roland Martin: Bill Cosby’s Spokes People Say He Was A Victim Of Racism

Yesterday the man once called “America’s dad,” Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison. Last night he spent his first night in jail. Roland Martin talks to Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, spokes people for Cosby, about the sentencing.

It has been reported that Mr. Cosby was laughing and smiling in court yesterday and Benson said that’s true. “He’s held his head high the entire time,” and “his spirit is strong,” she said.

Wyatt said that “Mr. Cosby was prepared” to go to jail “he didn’t feel that he was going to get any special treatment.”

It was also reported that Mr. Cosby didn’t make a statement or apologize. According to Benson that’s because “you don’t show remorse when you maintain your innocence,” which he has. Wyatt added that, “his decision has always been to not say anything” because he felt from the beginning that “the judge’s mind was made up” and had been for three and a half years.

Wyatt feels that “this is bigger than Mr. Cosby, this is about black and brown men everywhere.” Especially when we look at the way Brett Kavanaugh has been “protected,” and defended. He says the differences in these cases shows that “the judicial system is truly black and white.” According to Wyatt, “this was the most racist and sexist” case the United States has seen.

