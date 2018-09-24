Roland Martin: More Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh

A second woman has come forward and said that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in college at Yale. And Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, is reportedly representing a third woman who says that he sexually assaulted her too.

Roland Martin talks to Kristen Clarke, president & executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, about what the Supreme Court committee’s next move should be.

Clarke calls the allegations against Kavanaugh, “serious, disturbing and mounting.” And says that the committee should slow down on appointing him to the Supreme Court.

Martin feels that there are obviously things about Kavanaugh that the Trump Administration doesn’t want the public to know. They won’t turn over the hundreds of thousands of documents from Kavanaugh’s time at the White House but they will turn over the calendar that he kept when he was 17-years-old. Does anybody else think it’s strange that they still have it?

