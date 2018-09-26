Morning Minute: Bill Cosby Is ‘Locked Up’

| 09.26.18
Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to ten years in state prison. He was once called “America’s dad” and he is know a convicted sex offender. Chris Paul has remixed Akon’s Locked Up to say “Bill Cosby is locked up, they won’t let him out.”

Bill Cosby , Chris Paul , Morning Minute

