Morning Minute: Bill Cosby Is ‘Locked Up’

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to ten years in state prison. He was once called “America’s dad” and he is know a convicted sex offender. Chris Paul has remixed Akon’s Locked Up to say “Bill Cosby is locked up, they won’t let him out.”
